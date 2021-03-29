Communication on Chattogram-Khagrachhari road resumes after 3 days

Vehicular movement on Chattogram-Khagrachhari road, which remained suspended for the past three days due to the blockade by Hefazat-e-Islami activists after a clash with police, resumed on Sunday night, reports UNB.
Hathazari upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Ruhul Amin said the vehicular movement on the road resumed around 10:00pm after the Hefazat men withdrew the blockade following a fruitful meeting with the local administration.
Allama Azizul Haque Islamabadi, organising secretary of the central unit of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, said, “The local administration sat with us several times and after getting an assurance, the madrassa students withdrew their blockade from the road after the end of our day long hartal.”
The nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal (strike), enforced by Hefazat-e-Islam, ended on Sunday amid sporadic incidents of clashes, vandalism, arson attacks and roads blockades at different parts of the country.
Hefazat called the general strike protesting the killing of its activists and the "attack on them by ruling party men" on Friday during the anti-Modi demonstrations in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts.
Road communications between the port city and other parts of the country remained suspended since Sunday noon as no long-route bus left Chattogram due to the hartal.
Some students of Al Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Madrassa cut roads on Chattogram-Khagrachhari highway early Sunday, disrupting communications on the road.
A clash involving Hefazat supporters and police left four people dead and at least 15 others injured at Hathazari in Chattogram on Friday.
The clash took place when police opened fire after a group of protestors attacked Hathazari police station compound and Hathazari land office and set fire to a vehicle.