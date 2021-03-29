Communication on Chattogram-Khagrachhari road resumes after 3 days

Vehicular movement on Chattogram-Khagrachhari road, which remained suspended for the past three days due to the blockade by Hefazat-e-Islami activists after a clash with police, resumed on Sunday night, reports UNB.

Hathazari upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Ruhul Amin said the vehicular movement on the road resumed around 10:00pm after the Hefazat men withdrew the blockade following a fruitful meeting with the local administration.

Allama Azizul Haque Islamabadi, organising secretary of the central unit of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, said, “The local administration sat with us several times and after getting an assurance, the madrassa students withdrew their blockade from the road after the end of our day long hartal.”