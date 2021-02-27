Commuters hit hard by transport strike in Khulna

Thousands of people who depend on public vehicles for their daily commute, have been hit hard by the 24-hour transport strike in Khulna, reports UNB.

Local transporter's association has said that the decision to suspend the movement of public transport on as many as 18 roads in Khulna from 6 pm on Friday has been taken to avoid any untoward incident during BNP's divisional assembly on Saturday.

Anwar Hossain Sona, joint secretary of the Khulna District Bus-Minibus-Coach Owners' Association, said, "There is a possibility of chaos at the BNP assembly. So, no public transport will either leave or enter the city from 6 pm on Friday to 6 pm on Saturday."

Non-availability of launch and ferry services in the district since Saturday morning added to the woes of the commuters.