Concerted efforts to protect youths from drug-addiction stressed

District Administration and the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) jointly organised the meeting at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner (DC).
DNC Director General (DG) Abdus Sabur Mondal addressed the meeting as chief guest, while DC Abdul Jalil was in the chair.
The meeting was told that prime minister Sheikh Hasina has declared zero tolerance against drugs. So, all the authorities concerned should come forward and work together in this regard.
Deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Sazid Hossain, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ifte Khayer Alam, senior vice-president of Rajshahi city of Bangladesh Awami League Shaheen Akhter Rainy, Upazila chairmen Anil Kumar Sarker and Layeb Uddin, editor of Daily Sonar Desh Akbarul Hassan Millat and Katakhali Pourashava mayor Abbas Ali, among others, spoke in the meeting.
DNC DG Abdus Sabur said they are going to formulate a national action plan incorporating suggestions and opinion from experts across the country to get desired results in this regard.
“We have to protect our youth forces from drug to attain the goal of turning the country into a developed one by 2041,” he said, adding a collaborative effort can be the best way to this end.
Only the DNC or any other single organisation cannot resolve the drug problem as its root has already gone into a far depth, he added.
Highlighting the role of public representatives to free their own respective area from drugs, the DNC DG said they should use their leadership power to mitigate the problem.