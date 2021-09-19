Concerted efforts to protect youths from drug-addiction stressed

Concerted efforts of all conscious quarters including government and non-government organisations has become crucial to protect the workable young generation from drug-addiction, said the discussants in a view-sharing meeting in the city Saturday afternoon.

They said it is high time to create awareness on the issue because protecting the potential youths from the curse of drug-addiction has become a big challenge as there is no alternative to face the challenge collectively.

Administrative and police officials, political and professional leaders, public representatives, members of the civil society and journalists came up with the observations during the discussion.