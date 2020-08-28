COVID-19 cases climb to 17,455 in Rajshahi division

With detection of 140 new more positive cases in five districts of Rajshahi division on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now climbed to 17,455 as 12,400 have been cured from the lethal virus infection, BSS reports.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 61 were detected in Bogura followed by 36 in Rajshahi district including 23 in its city, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.
Among the infected patients, 12,400 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 251 fatalities including 150 in Bogura and 40 in Rajshahi including 21 in its city.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,514 in Rajshahi including 3,330 in city, 688 in Chapainawabganj, 1,122 in Naogaon, 827 in Natore, 911 in Joypurhat, 6,513 in Bogura, 1,899 in Sirajganj and 981 in Pabna.
A total of 56,169 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since 10 March to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).