COVID-19 cases climb to 17,455 in Rajshahi division

Among the infected patients, 12,400 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 251 fatalities including 150 in Bogura and 40 in Rajshahi including 21 in its city.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,514 in Rajshahi including 3,330 in city, 688 in Chapainawabganj, 1,122 in Naogaon, 827 in Natore, 911 in Joypurhat, 6,513 in Bogura, 1,899 in Sirajganj and 981 in Pabna.

A total of 56,169 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since 10 March to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).