COVID-19 cases climb to 18,914 in Rajshahi

With detection of more 90 positive cases afresh in six districts of Rajshahi division on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division climbed to 18,914, said an official report, reports BSS.

Of the infected patients, 14,766 have, so far, recovered from the lethal disease with 283 fatalities reported including 172 in Bogura and 42 in Rajshahi while 23 in its city.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 31 were detected in Bogura followed by 20 in Naogaon, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.