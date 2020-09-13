COVID-19 cases climb to 18,914 in Rajshahi

With detection of more 90 positive cases afresh in six districts of Rajshahi division on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division climbed to 18,914, said an official report, reports BSS.
Of the infected patients, 14,766 have, so far, recovered from the lethal disease with 283 fatalities reported including 172 in Bogura and 42 in Rajshahi while 23 in its city.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 31 were detected in Bogura followed by 20 in Naogaon, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.
Apart from this, 14 other people have also tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajshahi district, 13 in Joypurhat, seven in Natore and five in Sirajgonj.
Another 2,241 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till the morning. Besides, 4,822 other suspected patients were undergoing treatment in isolation units and 3,819 have, by now, been released.
Following detection of the new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.
Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,754 in Rajshahi including 3,493 in the city, 738 in Chapainawabganj, 1,237 in Naogaon, 931 in Natore, 1,024 in Joypurhat, 7,160 in Bogura, 2,018 in Sirajganj and 1,052 in Pabna.