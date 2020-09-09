COVID-19 cases in Rangpur division reach 11,023

“The district-wise break up of the 11,023 patients stands at 2,596 in Rangpur, 540 in Panchagarh, 974 in Nilphamari, 782 in Lalmonirhat, 841 in Kurigram, 1,009 in Thakurgaon, 3,209 in Dinajpur and 1,072 in Gaibandha districts,” Siddiqui said.

Since the beginning, a total of 61,061 collected samples of Rangpur division were tested till Tuesday night, and of them, 11,023 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 18.05 percent in the division.

“Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients continues increasing in recent weeks and sharply rose to 9,271 with the healing of 83 more people on Tuesday. The recovery rate currently stands at 84.12 percent in the division,” he said.

The 9,271 recovered patients include 2,152 of Rangpur, 883 of Panchagarh, 896 of Nilphamari, 592 of Lalmonirhat, 751 of Kurigram, 632 of Thakurgaon, 2,951 of Dinajpur and 814 of Gaibandha districts.

The district-wise break up of the 196 fatalities stands at 41 in Rangpur, 63 in Dinajpur, 14 in Gaibandha, 19 in Nilphamari, 13 in Kurigram, 21 in Thakurgaon, 10 in Panchagarh and nine in Lalmonirhat districts.