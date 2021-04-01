Covid 19: Movement of tourist ships on Teknaf-St. Martin's route suspended

Movement of all tourist ships on Teknaf-St. Martin's Island route has been suspended in the wake of fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, reports UNB.

However, movement of other vessels carrying regular passengers and daily essentials will remain normal, subjected to maintaining health guidelines.

Cox's Bazar district administration issued a directive in this regard on Thursday.

Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid said that tourist ships usually operate till 31 March every year.

This period was extended by 15 days but due to the corona situation tourist ships movement has been stopped from Thursday.