Covid 19: Movement of tourist ships on Teknaf-St. Martin's route suspended

Movement of all tourist ships on Teknaf-St. Martin's Island route has been suspended in the wake of fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, reports UNB.
However, movement of other vessels carrying regular passengers and daily essentials will remain normal, subjected to maintaining health guidelines.
Cox's Bazar district administration issued a directive in this regard on Thursday.
Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid said that tourist ships usually operate till 31 March every year.
This period was extended by 15 days but due to the corona situation tourist ships movement has been stopped from Thursday.
Amjad Hossain, coordinator of the Teknaf station of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport (BIWTA), said eight ships were approved to carry tourists on Teknaf-St. Martin’s route from 12 November last year.
But the service has been suspended due to the recent hike in coronavirus cases.
Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Parvez Chowdhury said strict legal actions will be taken if this decision is disobeyed.