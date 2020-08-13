COVID-19, rain slow down Khulna-Mongla railway project

Work on the Khulna-Mongla railway project is progressing at a slow pace after being suspended for more than two months due to coronavirus pandemic and rains.

The 65-km railway project was taken up in 2010 in order to increase the communication between Khulna and Mongla which was supposed to be completed in three years. However, the progress has been only 68 per cent till July this year despite getting extended three times.

According to the authorities, the estimated Tk 38.01 billion project includes a 65- km railway line divided into eight stations from Fultola to Mongla port and the length of the railway bridge alone will be 5.13 km.