Covid-19: Tourist spots in 3 hilly districts to remain closed for 2 weeks

All tourists’ spots of Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari have been declared to be kept shut for two weeks to contain the infection of coronavirus.

The concerned district administration made this announcement on Wednesday since the rate of Covid-19 infection is on the drastic rise.

The order will be effective from Thursday. Residential hotels and motels of these places will have to maintain strict health guidelines if they want to open these establishments, said officials concerned.

Apart from this, the Rangamati district administration has directed to shut down all markets, shopping malls and business establishments after 8:00pm.