Covid: Chaos at vaccine centre leaves child, 3 others injured in Savar

Four people including a child were injured after a chaotic situation arose at a vaccine centre in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, as people rushed to the centre fearing inoculation of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine might stop after 26 February.

People started gathering at the Bangladesh Institute of Health Management (BIHM) centre since Wednesday morning.

Visiting the centre on the morning, authorities were seen making mike announcement, saying, “Don’t hurt policemen and volunteers maintaining law and order. If there is any chaos, vaccination will stop.”