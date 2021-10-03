Cracks develop in under-construction embankment

The embankments around the coastal Khulna region, though being termed as ‘sustainable’, are not really sustainable. Several cracks have developed in the embankments while some porous parts of these have turned vulnerable, likely to allow surge of water and inundation of vast areas. However, the project under which the embankments are being constructed, is still incomplete.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said the embankments are losing strength due to series of tornedos and cyclones as well as the rise of water level, changes in river course and other reasons. They said a feasibility study for the project was done in 2012-13 fiscal. The river course has changed completely from previous times.