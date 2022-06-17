Ctg house vandalised for casting vote for 'boat'

Miscreants have vandalised a house at Banshkhali of Chattogram as its dwellers voted for the boat, the electoral symbol of ruling Awami League, in the local union parishad election.

The AL candidate won the election, defeating the party's rebel and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidates.

The incident took place at Jangal Gunagari area of Kalipur union in the upazila on Friday morning. The victim -- Narayan Nath, a motorcycle mechanic in profession – claimed the miscreants might be followers of the defeated candidates.