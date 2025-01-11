Bangladeshi youth critically injured in BSF firing in Chapainawabganj
A Bangladeshi youth has critically been injured by firing from Border Security Force (BSF) in Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj upazila.
The incident took place in Azmatpur border area in the upazila on Friday night. Injured youth named Md Shahidul Islam, 22, from Bagichapara area in the upazila, has been receiving treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).
Lieutenant colonel Golam Kibria, captain of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) battalion-59, said Shahidul Islam was critically injured inside India by BSF shooting while returning with Phensedyl across the border. Injured Shahidul returned to Bangladesh and fled leaving a sack of 25 Phensedyl, a machete and torchlight. Later BGB personnel recovered these items from the scene.
Relatives and locals rescued Shahidul and sent him to RMCH.