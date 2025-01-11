Bangladeshi youth critically injured in BSF firing in Chapainawabganj

Lieutenant colonel Golam Kibria, captain of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) battalion-59, said Shahidul Islam was critically injured inside India by BSF shooting while returning with Phensedyl across the border. Injured Shahidul returned to Bangladesh and fled leaving a sack of 25 Phensedyl, a machete and torchlight. Later BGB personnel recovered these items from the scene.

Relatives and locals rescued Shahidul and sent him to RMCH.