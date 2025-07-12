2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing along Sunamganj, Thakurgaon borders

Sunamganj BGB-28 battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel AKM Zakaria Kadir said 10–12 Bangladeshis illegally crossed about 500 yards into the India territory through Bhanga Para on Friday night to bring cattle.

The BSF intercepted them on their way back with the cattle.

At that point, the Bangladeshis began throwing bricks and stones at the BSF. BSF retaliated with four to five sound grenades.

When the Bangladeshis did not retreat, the BSF fired three to four rounds, leaving Shafiqul seriously injured.

Shafiqul succumbed to his injuries at the Doarabazar Upazila Health Complex around 2:30 am on Saturday.