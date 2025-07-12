2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing along Sunamganj, Thakurgaon borders
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) shot two Bangladeshi citizens to death along Sunamganj and Thakurgaon borders.
BSF gunned down Shafiqul Islam, 45, in the Bhanga Para border area of Doarabazar upazila of Sunamganj district on Friday night, and Md Russell, 20, from the Rajbari area, at the Minapur border in Haripur upazila of Thakurgaon district on Saturday morning.
Sunamganj BGB-28 battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel AKM Zakaria Kadir said 10–12 Bangladeshis illegally crossed about 500 yards into the India territory through Bhanga Para on Friday night to bring cattle.
The BSF intercepted them on their way back with the cattle.
At that point, the Bangladeshis began throwing bricks and stones at the BSF. BSF retaliated with four to five sound grenades.
When the Bangladeshis did not retreat, the BSF fired three to four rounds, leaving Shafiqul seriously injured.
Shafiqul succumbed to his injuries at the Doarabazar Upazila Health Complex around 2:30 am on Saturday.
Meanwhile, residents and local representatives of the Haripur upazila in Thakurgaon said several people including Russell crossed the zero line and approached the barbed-wire fence on the Indian side at the Minapur border.
At that time, BSF personnel opened fire on them, and Russell was shot dead on the spot. BSF personnel also took his body into Indian territory.
Russell’s father, Niaz Uddin, said he would work occasionally and went missing for two days. He suspected that someone may have lured Russell to the border for money.
Dinajpur BGB-42 battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Moin Hasan said, "We cannot confirm details until BSF verifies the incident. A flag meeting has been proposed between BGB and BSF company commanders. We will be able to provide details after the meeting."
Haripur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Zakaria Mondal confirmed the death.
He said they had received reports of a Bangladeshi being killed in BSF firing, but he could not immediately provide further details.