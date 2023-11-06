Miscreants torch bus in Gazipur

Habibur Rahman, driver of the bus, said he takes workers to a factory in Kaliakair upazila’s Kalampur every day from Konabari in Gazipur city. While going to Konabari today, a group of four to five youths boarded the bus and set it on fire pouring petrol.

Habibur said he asked the youths not to board the bus since he would not take passengers. The youths rushed out of the bus after setting it on fire.

Kaliakair fire service’s station officer Md Raihan said a unit of fire service doused the fire but most of the bus got charred before the fire could be extinguished.

Officer in charge of Kaliakair police station Akbar Ali Khan said miscreants would be identified and arrested. A process to take legal action over the torching is on.