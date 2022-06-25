Death toll from floods rises to 82, reports of diarrhoea outbreak

The number of casualties is the highest in Sylhet division. Some 51 people have died due to the flood in this division. Besides, 27 people have died in Mymensingh and four in Rangpur.
District wise, the number of casualties is the most in Sunamganj at 26 followed by Sylhet where some 18 has died due to the devastating flood. Most of the deaths in these districts are due to drowning and lightning.
Alarmingly, outbreak of diarrhoea has been reported in these flood-stricken divisions. More than three and a half thousand people so far have been diagnosed with diarrhoea. However, no diarrhoea related casualties have been reported so far.