Local News

Death toll from floods rises to 82, reports of diarrhoea outbreak

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
A man fixes his house that was damaged in recent floods in Companiganj in Sylhet on 24 June 2022
A man fixes his house that was damaged in recent floods in Companiganj in Sylhet on 24 June 2022AFP

The death toll in the flood-stricken districts is on the rise. Some nine died on the last day. With this, the flood related casualties rose to 82 in three divisions.

According to the Health Emergency and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) some 82 people died due to the floods from 17 May to 25 June in Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur division.

The number of casualties is the highest in Sylhet division. Some 51 people have died due to the flood in this division. Besides, 27 people have died in Mymensingh and four in Rangpur.

District wise, the number of casualties is the most in Sunamganj at 26 followed by Sylhet where some 18 has died due to the devastating flood. Most of the deaths in these districts are due to drowning and lightning.

Alarmingly, outbreak of diarrhoea has been reported in these flood-stricken divisions. More than three and a half thousand people so far have been diagnosed with diarrhoea. However, no diarrhoea related casualties have been reported so far.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment