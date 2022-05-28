Demand to return land to Mro and Tripura communities in Lama

Chattogram civil society members have demanded to return 400 acres of jhum land to the people of Mro and Tripura communities in Lama, Bandarban. The civil society members made the demand from a rally they organised at Cheragi Pahar intersection in the city on Friday afternoon.

Researcher Mahfuzur Rahman, who attended the rally as chief guest, said one should not call the entire Chittagong Hill Tracts a terror-prone area or its dwellers terrorists just because of a few terrorists. Whenever there is any movement in Chattogram to press home for any rights, it is dubbed as conspiracy to secede the area.