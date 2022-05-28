Demand to return land to Mro and Tripura communities in Lama

Spelling out the demand to return the land to Mro and Tripura communities, he said the prime minister announced that there will not be any development projects destroying nature, but forests have been burnt down in Lama for rubber plantation. But no action is being taken against this.
We will sacrifice our lives but we won’t let them grab our lands
Convener of the civil society members, Bhulon Bhoumik, presided over the programme where anti-oppression platform joint convener Bishumoy Dey, Hill Students Association’s Chittagong University unit general secretary Sohel Chakma, victim villagers Langkom Mro, Joychandra Tripura, Belua Mro, Songley Mro, Rangajon Tripura, among others, addressed the rally.
Victim Rangajon Tripura said, “We will sacrifice our lives but we won’t let them grab our lands. There is no legality of the lease (order) the rubber industry people got from the district administration.”
The participants brought out a procession from DC Hill before the rally.
Earlier, on 26 April, a rubber company set fire to 400 acres of jhum land and fruit orchards of the people of Mro and Tripura communities in Lama, Bandarban. Thirty nine families were the victims of the fire.