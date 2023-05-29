Two girls drown in Sylhet

Two girls drowned in a pond in the Laldighi area of Sylhet town on Sunday, reports UNB. The deceased were identified as Taiba, 7, daughter of day laborer Salim Mia and Habiba, 7, daughter of Mamun Mia of the area.
Confirming the matter, Mohammad Ali Mahmood, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station, said that the children went out of the house to play around 3:00 pm on Sunday. All of a sudden, they fell into the pond while they were playing on its bank. The family members didn’t know about the accident.
Later, their bodies floated up in the pond around 5.00pm. Locals and family members recovered their body and rushed them to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where the on duty physicians declared them dead, the OC added.
A police team from Lamabazar outpost under Kotwali police station visited the spot, OC Mohammad Ali Mahmood said adding no case has been filed over the incident.