Two girls drown in Sylhet

Two girls drowned in a pond in the Laldighi area of Sylhet town on Sunday, reports UNB. The deceased were identified as Taiba, 7, daughter of day laborer Salim Mia and Habiba, 7, daughter of Mamun Mia of the area.

Confirming the matter, Mohammad Ali Mahmood, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station, said that the children went out of the house to play around 3:00 pm on Sunday. All of a sudden, they fell into the pond while they were playing on its bank. The family members didn’t know about the accident.