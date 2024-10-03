Gazipur: Workers of 2 factories lock in chases, vandalisation

Sources from industrial police and workers said the workers of Radial International Limited in the Zirani area started demonstrations to press home several demands.

The demonstrators asked the workers of adjacent Iris Fashions Limited to join them but they declined. Then the workers of Radial International Limited vandalised the factory of Iris Fashions Limited.

Later, the workers of Iris Fashions Limited vandalised the factory of Radial International Limited and locked themselves into chases.