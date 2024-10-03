Gazipur: Workers of 2 factories lock in chases, vandalisation
Workers of two factories were locked in chases in the Zirani area of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Thursday morning.
They engaged in vandalisation at that time too. Later, the workers blocked the Kaliakoir-Nabinagar road for some time.
Sources from industrial police and workers said the workers of Radial International Limited in the Zirani area started demonstrations to press home several demands.
The demonstrators asked the workers of adjacent Iris Fashions Limited to join them but they declined. Then the workers of Radial International Limited vandalised the factory of Iris Fashions Limited.
Later, the workers of Iris Fashions Limited vandalised the factory of Radial International Limited and locked themselves into chases.
At one stage, the agitated workers blocked the Kaliakoir-Nabinagar road.
On information, the industrial police and army members went to the area and dispersed the workers. The traffic movement became normal from around 10:00 am.
Speaking to the media, Gazipur industrial police super Mohammad Sarwar Alam said members of the industrial police and army were talking to the workers to resolve the issue.
He also informed that eight factories in the district are shut today, Thursday.