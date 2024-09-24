BSF man detained in Thakurgaon for illegally crossing border: BGB
A member of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) was detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today after he allegedly crossed into the Bangladesh territory illegally at the Pirganj border in Thakurgaon on Tuesday.
Lt Col Ahsanul Islam, commander of BGB's 42nd Battalion, confirmed the development, saying that BSF personnel Upol Kumar Das was apprehended near the Chandherhat camp around 11 am.
According to the BGB, the BSF personnel crossed the zero line of the international boundary near pillar number 334/sub-pillar 6, entering Bangladesh without authorisation.
Although the BSF member was in uniform at the time of his detention, he was unarmed, the BGB official noted.
Authorities are currently preparing to return the detained BSF member to the Indian authorities through a flag meeting, BGB added.