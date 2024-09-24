BSF man detained in Thakurgaon for illegally crossing border: BGB

A member of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) was detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today after he allegedly crossed into the Bangladesh territory illegally at the Pirganj border in Thakurgaon on Tuesday.

Lt Col Ahsanul Islam, commander of BGB's 42nd Battalion, confirmed the development, saying that BSF personnel Upol Kumar Das was apprehended near the Chandherhat camp around 11 am.