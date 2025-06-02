IFIC Bank’s Kuliarchar sub-branch: What the CCTV footage reveals?

Police on Monday morning collected the CCTV footage from the IFIC Bank’s Kuliarchar sub-branch in Kishoreganj district where six staff had fallen unconscious one after another on Sunday afternoon.

An analysis of the footage from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm Sunday revealed that several consumers entered the bank just before 1:00 pm and left after their transactions within a short time. No consumer entered the bank for some minutes afterwards.

Suddenly in the empty bank, accounts section employee Hosna Rahman fell from her chair and started vomiting. Five more employees, including two women, fell from their chairs one after another. Some of them in a semi-conscious state tried to go outside but could not manage to do so.