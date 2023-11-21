Train derails in Tangail, Dhaka’s rail link with north snapped

Tangail Sadar police station’s officer-in-charge Abu Salam Mia said the goods wagon adjacent to the locomotive derailed at 4:57am. None was injured in the accident.

Visiting the spot, Tangail Sadar upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Hasan Bin Mohammad Ali said the incident does not seem to be an act of sabotage primarily.

He said only one compartment of the train out of 16 derailed. A train has left from Dhaka to rescue the train. The passengers on board were sent to Dhaka by Tangail Commuter train at around 7:30am.