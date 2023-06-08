Chattogram-10 by-polls scheduled for 30 July

By-polls to Chattogram-10 constituency will be held on 30 July, reports UNB.
The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule of the election on Thursday.
EC secretary Md Zahangir Alam briefed the reporters after the EC meeting at the Election Commission at Agargaon in the capital.
According to the schedule, the last date for submission of nomination paper is 4 July and verification of nomination papers is scheduled on 6 July.
Appeal can be filed within 7 to 9 July while disposal of appeal will happen between 10 to 11 July. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is set on 12 July while symbol allocation will take place on 13 July.
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal presided over the meeting held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka.
The EC secretary also told reporters that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be used at all polling centres for the by-elections to Chittagong-10 and Dhaka-17.
Meanwhile, the by-election to Dhaka-17 will be held on 17 July using ballot papers.
The Parliament Secretariat on 4 June (last Sunday) decaled Chattogram-10 constituency (Double Mooring-Halishahar-Khulshi-Katalganj) vacant, following the demise of Awami League leader Afsarul Amin.