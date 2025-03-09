6 burnt in fire from gas leakage in Chandpur

Three other family members who were in a separate room remained unharmed. Sensing the accident, neighbours came forward, contained the fire, and rescued the injured.

During a spot visit in the early morning, the kitchen equipment were largely undamaged, but furniture in the adjacent rooms were gutted.

Mahmudul Hasan, an on-duty physician of the Chandpur hospital, said six burn victims were brought to the hospital, and they referred four of them to Dhaka due to their critical health condition.

“Their bodies were largely burnt, while the remaining two are out of danger,” he said.