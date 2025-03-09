6 burnt in fire from gas leakage in Chandpur
Six members of a family sustained burn injuries in a fire caused by a leakage in the gas cylinder at their rented residence at Koralia road in Chandpur town.
The incident took place at around 4:10 am. The injured are Abdur Rahman, 65, a fruit trader at Chandpur launch terminal; his wife Shanu Begum, 55; their elder son Imam Hossain, 40; his wife Khadija Akhter, 30; another daughter-in-law Diba Akhter, 20; and younger son Moin Hossain, 20.
Among them, Abdur Rahman, Shanu Begum, Khadija Akhter, and Moin Hossain have been taken to the national burn and plastic surgery institute in Dhaka, while the remaining two have been receiving treatment at the 250-bed government general hospital in Chandpur.
According to local sources, the family lives in a flat on the fourth floor of the six-storey building. The fire broke out when they attempted to light the gas stove while preparing for Sehri. The flame, fueled by a gas leakage, quickly spread in the residence and burnt six people in three rooms.
Three other family members who were in a separate room remained unharmed. Sensing the accident, neighbours came forward, contained the fire, and rescued the injured.
During a spot visit in the early morning, the kitchen equipment were largely undamaged, but furniture in the adjacent rooms were gutted.
Mahmudul Hasan, an on-duty physician of the Chandpur hospital, said six burn victims were brought to the hospital, and they referred four of them to Dhaka due to their critical health condition.
“Their bodies were largely burnt, while the remaining two are out of danger,” he said.