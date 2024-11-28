No scope to win unopposed, 'no vote' to be introduced: Tofail Ahmed
Local government reform commission chairman Tofail Ahmed has said there will be no opportunity for a candidate in the future to win unopposed, even if there is only one candidate.
He also mentioned that a 'no vote' option will be introduced, and even if only one candidate is running, he or she has to win through the election.
In such cases, the 'no vote' option will effectively serve as a choice in place of a competitor.
Tofail Ahmed made these remarks today, Thursday afternoon, at a seminar on 'Strengthening and Dynamizing Local Government Institutions: Reform Ideas 2024' at the Bangladesh Rural Development Academy (BRDA) in Kotbari, Cumilla. BRDA organised it.
While speaking as the chief guest, Tofail Ahmed said, "Remittances sent by expatriates are enriching the country, but they do not have the right to vote. We are working on how to bring expatriates under the voting system."
He also noted that many elderly, disabled, election officers, journalists, and others are unable to vote, and efforts are being made to bring them into the voting process as well.
As a member of the election reform commission, Tofail Ahmed said that they are working to make postal voting effective. He explained that those who wish to cast postal votes will need to apply in advance. In addition to online applications, there will also be provisions for applying for postal votes through local election offices. While postal voting is legally allowed in Bangladesh, it has not been fully implemented, and the commission is working to strengthen this system.
Tofail Ahmed also mentioned that discussions are ongoing regarding the issuing of party symbols in local government elections.
He pointed out, "Even if party symbols are not used in this election, competition will increase. We are working on this matter as well."
Regarding voter list updates, he mentioned that in the future, a citizen having a national ID card will be automatically considered a voter.
However, when a person dies, the list must be updated. If there are errors in the national ID, steps will be taken to correct them.
The seminar, chaired by BRDA director general Saif Uddin Ahmed, was also addressed by Cumilla University vice chancellor Masuda Kamal.
Masuda Khatoon Shefali, a member of the local government reform commission, was a special guest. During the seminar, officials from Cumilla City Corporation, BRDA staff, former public representatives, development workers, media professionals, and others also spoke.
BRDA officials who had served as presiding officers in previous elections, shared their experiences.
The role of law enforcement, the administration, the influence of candidates, political parties, and threats during elections came up for discussions.
Some participants proposed amendments to the voting age, suggesting it should be between 25 and 65 years, while recommending that the minimum age to stand for election be set at 30.
Professor Masuda Kamal called for the formation of a political reform commission, similar to other reform commissions.
She said, "Politicians run the country, and they too need reform. I am calling for the formation of a political reform commission."