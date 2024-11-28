No scope to win unopposed, 'no vote' to be introduced: Tofail Ahmed

Local government reform commission chairman Tofail Ahmed has said there will be no opportunity for a candidate in the future to win unopposed, even if there is only one candidate.

He also mentioned that a 'no vote' option will be introduced, and even if only one candidate is running, he or she has to win through the election.

In such cases, the 'no vote' option will effectively serve as a choice in place of a competitor.

Tofail Ahmed made these remarks today, Thursday afternoon, at a seminar on 'Strengthening and Dynamizing Local Government Institutions: Reform Ideas 2024' at the Bangladesh Rural Development Academy (BRDA) in Kotbari, Cumilla. BRDA organised it.

While speaking as the chief guest, Tofail Ahmed said, "Remittances sent by expatriates are enriching the country, but they do not have the right to vote. We are working on how to bring expatriates under the voting system."