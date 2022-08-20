Tea workers reject Tk 25 wage hike, vow to continue movement

The general tea garden workers have rejected the Tk 25 daily wage hike fixed by the government on Saturday and vowed to continue their movement for a Tk 300 daily wage.

Around 8:00pm, the workers blocked the Choumuhona Chattar area at Sreemangal on the road connecting Moulvibazar with Dhaka-Sylhetand staged a rally and demonstrated against the decision to withdraw the strike.

The workers said they will continue their movement till the Prime Minister gives a proper solution to their wage issue.

Many of them refused to go back to work, defying the announcement to call off the strike that came earlier from the Tea Workers Union leaders.