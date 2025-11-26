Prothom Alo has taken journalism to a new height: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that Prothom Alo has truly taken journalism to a new height in Bangladesh.
“Prothom Alo is an institution—an establishment. In Bangladesh, it is Prothom Alo that has truly taken journalism to a new height, to a level that can be compared to international standards”, said the BNP Secretary General on Wednesday afternoon while attending a civic gathering organised by Prothom Alo in Thakurgaon.
The event was held at the base of the sculpture ‘Muktir Mandir Sopan Tale’ on the premises of the ESDO headquarters in Gobindanagar to mark Prothom Alo’s 27th anniversary.
At the gathering, Mirza Fakhrul said, “From its inception, Prothom Alo has attempted to build a truly progressive, non-communal, intellectually engaged young generation in this country. It has tried; but I cannot say how successful it has been. But what we are seeing now suggests that Prothom Alo has not been very successful. Unfortunately today, those who promote communalism receive praise, applause, and a large audience. Especially on social media, a terrible frenzy has emerged that never bodes well for the country or its people.”
The BNP secretary general further said, “The history of Bangladesh is a history of uprisings. It is a history of resistance. It is a history of refusing to accept injustice. There is no doubt that Prothom Alo has helped nurture this awareness among us.”
He added, “It pains us—it saddens us—to see scenes where Prothom Alo’s office is besieged simply for exercising freedom of expression, or they are threatened with arson. These things do not suit Bangladesh; they do not reflect the soul of this country.”
The event, which began at 4:00pm with the national anthem, was moderated by Prothom Alo’s Thakurgaon correspondent Mujibur Rahman Khan. Politicians, teachers, officials of government and non-government institutions, theatre personalities, artists, cultural and sports organisers, physicians, poets, writers, and women leaders, among others, participated. Members of the Prothom Alo Bondhushava assisted with the event.
Imran Hossain Chowdhury, adviser to the Adivasi Parishad, said, “Prothom Alo writes with a straight spine. At the end of the day, we rely on Prothom Alo. Amid thousands of falsehoods, Prothom Alo stands tall by publishing the truth—that is what we want.”
Abu Sayem, general secretary of the Thakurgaon district unit of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), said, “Readers from children to elders read Prothom Alo. It feels incomplete if we don’t read it. However, we hope to see more news from rural districts on those pages—especially political, social, and cultural news.”
Former Thakurgaon Government College teacher Nasreen Jahan said, “Bondhushava is one of Prothom Alo’s finest creations. Whenever I have time, I attend their programmes. Their creativity about society amazes me; it makes me forget my age.”
Delwar Hossain, Jamaat’s candidate for Thakurgaon-1 constituency, said, “Constructive criticism from the media is always necessary for guiding a country, a nation, or a political party. Prothom Alo has consistently played that role. I believe Prothom Alo continue to do so in the days ahead.”
Veteran educationist Montosh Kumar said many of the country's achievements bear Prothom Alo’s contribution. Its clean writing style attracts readers. In addition to proper spelling, its headlines are creative. He believes having this newspaper at home helps children grow up properly.
Md Akhtaruzzaman, former deputy director of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, said, “We often use Prothom Alo reports as quotations. When searching for information, we look to see if Prothom Alo is cited. We hope the newspaper continues in the spirit with which it began.”
Selima Akhtar, principal of Eco Pathshala & College, said, “There is no alternative to Prothom Alo when it comes to fearless, truthful journalism. The information and data it provides sharpen us and enrich our knowledge. We believe, embrace, and cherish Prothom Alo.”
During breaks, question-and-answer sessions were held in which readers shared expectations and suggestions. Abu Mohiuddin, former district sports officer; lawyer Zahid Iqbal; cultural figure Masud Ahmed; and teacher Nazmun Nur, among others, asked questions. Deputy Editor of Prothom Alo Lazzat Enab Mahsi replied to their questions.
Lazzat Enab Mahsi said, “The foundation of Prothom Alo is readers’ trust. We had to earn this trust gradually. Without the readers’ love, we could not have come this far. This year we received two international recognitions—these achievements were possible because of our readers.”
He added, “Prothom Alo has faced attacks and lawsuits. But we have continued to write the truth despite them. We know our strength comes from the readers, who have stood by us and given us courage.”