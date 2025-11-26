Prothom Alo has taken journalism to a new height: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that Prothom Alo has truly taken journalism to a new height in Bangladesh.

“Prothom Alo is an institution—an establishment. In Bangladesh, it is Prothom Alo that has truly taken journalism to a new height, to a level that can be compared to international standards”, said the BNP Secretary General on Wednesday afternoon while attending a civic gathering organised by Prothom Alo in Thakurgaon.

The event was held at the base of the sculpture ‘Muktir Mandir Sopan Tale’ on the premises of the ESDO headquarters in Gobindanagar to mark Prothom Alo’s 27th anniversary.

At the gathering, Mirza Fakhrul said, “From its inception, Prothom Alo has attempted to build a truly progressive, non-communal, intellectually engaged young generation in this country. It has tried; but I cannot say how successful it has been. But what we are seeing now suggests that Prothom Alo has not been very successful. Unfortunately today, those who promote communalism receive praise, applause, and a large audience. Especially on social media, a terrible frenzy has emerged that never bodes well for the country or its people.”

The BNP secretary general further said, “The history of Bangladesh is a history of uprisings. It is a history of resistance. It is a history of refusing to accept injustice. There is no doubt that Prothom Alo has helped nurture this awareness among us.”