66 including women, children rescued while being trafficked to Malaysia
A total of 66 people, including 44 women and children, gathered together for trafficking to Malaysia, have been rescued by joint forces in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar.
The operation took place between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm on Thursday in the remote hilly area of Kachhapia, under Baharchhara Union of Teknaf upazila.
According to Bangladesh Coast Guard, most of the 66 rescued individuals are Rohingya refugees. With the help of an organised syndicate, traffickers had gathered them in a hideout deep in the hills.
Some had been lured with promises of a better life in Malaysia, while others were abducted and held captive, with attempts made to extort ransom from their families.
Acting on a tip-off, the coast guard and navy launched a joint raid on the hideout. Although 66 people were rescued, about 15 to 20 members of the trafficking gang managed to escape.
Lieutenant Commander Siam-ul-Haque, media officer at the coast guard headquarters, said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the traffickers.
Identities of the rescued individuals will be verified before they are handed over to their families. Preparations are being made to file a case with Teknaf Police Station over the incident, he added.
Law enforcement sources said that so far this year, 62 human traffickers have been arrested in Teknaf and 77 people have been rescued. Incidents of human trafficking tend to increase during the winter season.