Govt to introduce measures to curb false cases, arrests: Asif Nazrul

He noted that he is facing questions about why he is not being able to stop false cases. “I seek suggestions from everyone on how it can be contained.”

Describing mass arrests and false charges as serious concerns at all levels of society, he observed that innocent individuals are being implicated in these cases.

“To stop these cases and arrests, we are introducing some provisions, although I am not disclosing those at this time. Steps are being taken so that such cases come down to the least,” he added.