Govt to introduce measures to curb false cases, arrests: Asif Nazrul
False cases and subsequent arrests have become a matter of growing concern across all levels of society, as innocent people are being implicated. Now, the government is preparing new legal provisions to address the issue, said law adviser Professor Asif Nazrul.
He made the announcement while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar at a hotel in Dhaka on Thursday, jointly hosted by the Bangladesh Institute of Strategic Studies and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
He noted that he is facing questions about why he is not being able to stop false cases. “I seek suggestions from everyone on how it can be contained.”
Describing mass arrests and false charges as serious concerns at all levels of society, he observed that innocent individuals are being implicated in these cases.
“To stop these cases and arrests, we are introducing some provisions, although I am not disclosing those at this time. Steps are being taken so that such cases come down to the least,” he added.
He mentioned that strong steps have been taken to withdraw previous politically motivated and fabricated cases. "Recommendations have been made to withdraw around 12,000 cases that involved nearly 300,000 people."