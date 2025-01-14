No tension at border now: Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said the situation at the border is almost normal as the construction of barbed wire fencing had already been stopped.

“There is no tension in the border now,” he said while relying to a question after emerging from a view exchange meeting with the divisional officers in Mymensingh.

The Home Adviser said a Director General (DG) level meeting of the two frontier forces of Bangladesh and India will be held next month.