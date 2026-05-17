Jahangirnagar University forms probe committee over rape attempt on student
The Jahangirnagar University (JU) administration has formed a seven-member probe committee over the attempted rape and attempted murder of a student on campus. The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days.
The information was disclosed in a notice signed by acting director of the university’s Public Relations Office Mohammad Mohiuddin at around 11:30 pm yesterday, Saturday.
The notice stated, the committee was formed to determine security-related lapses and assess the responsibilities of the relevant offices or individuals in connection with the attempted rape and attempted murder of a female student by an outsider on the campus on the night of 12 May.
The decision was taken at an emergency administrative meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, added the notice.
The university administration said Professor Md Sohel Rana of the Pharmacy Department has been made the convener of the committee.
Other members are Professor Nahid Akhtar of the Botany Department, Professor Md Zakir Hossain of the Philosophy Department, Professor Nasrin Sultana of the Government and Politics Department, Professor Md Kamrujjaman of the Zoology Department, and Professor Md Zahir Raihan of the Philosophy Department.
Deputy Registrar of the Higher Education and Scholarship Section Lutfur Rahman Arif will serve as the committee’s member secretary.