Teenage boy falls victim to AL-BNP clash in Chattogram

A teenager was killed during a clash between ruling Awami League and opposition BNP in Chattogram’s Mirsharai upazila on Friday afternoon.

The clash took place at Azampur Bazar area in Osmanpur union in the upazila.

Deceased Jahed Hasan, 15, was an employee of a shop at Azampur Bazar.

Four others were injured during the clash. They are Osmanpur union Chhatra League’s convenor Md Hasan, 28, joint convener Abdullah Al Mamun, Chhatra League activists Sayed Khan, 35, and Mizanur Rahman, 32.