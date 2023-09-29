Teenage boy falls victim to AL-BNP clash in Chattogram

A teenager was killed during a clash between ruling Awami League and opposition BNP in Chattogram’s Mirsharai upazila on Friday afternoon.
The clash took place at Azampur Bazar area in Osmanpur union in the upazila.
Deceased Jahed Hasan, 15, was an employee of a shop at Azampur Bazar.
Four others were injured during the clash. They are Osmanpur union Chhatra League’s convenor Md Hasan, 28, joint convener Abdullah Al Mamun, Chhatra League activists Sayed Khan, 35, and Mizanur Rahman, 32.
Local sources said BNP organised a meeting at the house of the party's upazila unit joint convener Nurul Amin as part of preparation for Dhaka-Chattogram road march programme slated for 5 October. The clash ensued when BNP men reached Azampur Bazar after the meeting. Victim Jahed was hit on his head by a heavy object when he tried to rush to a safer place as the clash broke out. He fell in a pond unconscious and later declared dead at the hospital.
Mirsharai upazila Awami League president Jahangir Kabir Chowdhury claimed the victim is an activist of Chhatra League and BNP men killed him.
Upazila BNP’s convener Shahidul Islam Chowdhury and several other leaders could not be reached over phone to know about the allegation of the Awami League leader.
The deceased’s uncle Abul Hossain, however, told Prothom Alo that Jahed was not involved with any politic party.
Jahed is son of late Nur Jaman of Dakkhin Sonapahar cluster village in Jorarganj union of the upazila.
Officer-in-charge of Mirsharai police station Md Jahid Hossain told Prothom Alo that no complaint has been filed over the incident. The law enforcers are investigating the incident.