Nural Pagla shrine attack: ‘Entire family in darkness after losing the son’

"Our household ran on my son’s income. When I could, I did something occasionally. Now that the son is gone, the whole family has fallen into darkness," said Azad Molla, father of Russel Molla who are the residents of Purbatenapcha Jhutumistri Para village of Debgram Union in Goalanda upazila of Rajbari.

Russell Molla, 28, was killed in the attack and vandalism at Nural Pagla’s shrine in the upazila.

Following the incident, 11 people have been arrested in a case filed on charges of attacking police and vandalising vehicles.

Earlier on Friday night, Goalanda Ghat police station sub-inspector (SI) Selim Molla filed a case accusing 3,000 to 3,500 unidentified people.

So far, no case has been filed by the family regarding the attack, vandalism and arson at the house and shrine of Nurul Haque alias Nural Pagla. However, the family members have said they are preparing to file a case.