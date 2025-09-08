Nural Pagla shrine attack: ‘Entire family in darkness after losing the son’
"Our household ran on my son’s income. When I could, I did something occasionally. Now that the son is gone, the whole family has fallen into darkness," said Azad Molla, father of Russel Molla who are the residents of Purbatenapcha Jhutumistri Para village of Debgram Union in Goalanda upazila of Rajbari.
Russell Molla, 28, was killed in the attack and vandalism at Nural Pagla’s shrine in the upazila.
Following the incident, 11 people have been arrested in a case filed on charges of attacking police and vandalising vehicles.
Earlier on Friday night, Goalanda Ghat police station sub-inspector (SI) Selim Molla filed a case accusing 3,000 to 3,500 unidentified people.
So far, no case has been filed by the family regarding the attack, vandalism and arson at the house and shrine of Nurul Haque alias Nural Pagla. However, the family members have said they are preparing to file a case.
Visiting the house of deceased Russell Molla at Purbatenapcha Jhutumistri Para village on Monday morning, a canopy was seen hanging on the yard. His father, Azad Molla, was sitting on a chair; on his lap was one-and-a-half-year-old grandson (Russell’s son) Ryan. Beside him was Sahid Molla. He is a caretaker of Nural Pagla’s shrine. As Kulkhani of Russell Molla was set for Money, people gathered at the house and cooking was going on a side of the yard.
Seeing journalists, Azad Molla broke into tears. With a voice choked with emotion, he said, "My son Russell was a simple person. What crime did he do? No one in the area can ever say that Russell ever misbehaved with anyone. My innocent son was mercilessly beaten to death in two phases. I want justice for my son’s murder."
Azad Molla further said, "My parents were devotees of Nural Pagla’s shrine. Along with them, we too became devotees of the shrine. Since childhood, Russell used to come and go to the shrine. He worked as a driver for a local company.
On the day of the incident (5 September), I was in Dhaka on urgent work. Around 3:00pm, I got a phone call from home saying an attack had taken place at the Goalanda Pak shrine (Nural Pagla’s shrine). At that time, Russell was at the shrine. On my way home in the evening, I heard Russell had died."
Last Friday, repeated attacks were carried out at Nural Pagla’s shrine and house after the Jumma prayer from 3:00 pm to 6:00pm. Alleging that the burial was against Shariah, the attackers exhumed Nural Pagla’s body from the grave and burned it. The attack was launched from a pre-announced protest rally of the upazila Iman-Aqeedah Protection Committee. Ten to twelve police members along with at least fifty others were injured in the attack.
Russell’s elder uncle, shrine caretaker Sahid Molla, said, "We offered Jumma prayer at the shrine and were preparing to eat. At that time, we heard the sound of a procession. Then Sahid and Alamin, who were inside the shrine, said there was no problem. Suddenly, sticks started hitting the shrine gate.
Many from outside began throwing brick chips. At that time, many had local weapons in their hands. They entered inside and started beating everyone. Russell was with us. We all ran for our lives in different directions. I can't say where anyone went. I sustained injuries in different parts of my body; my hand was broken. In the evening, I heard that Russell had died."
Hasi Akter is wife of Russell. They have a four-year-old daughter and a one-and-a-half-year-old son. Hasi Akter said, "Around 12:00pm on Friday, I called him (Russell) over mobile phone to come home. He said, 'I am at the shrine. After Jumma prayer, I will eat the tabarak (ritual food) and return home'. Around 3:00pm, he called again and said, 'The situation at the shrine is not good, an attack has taken place. Who knows what will happen, keep me in your prayers'."
Hasi Akter further said, "Several locals took Russell to the hospital. From the emergency department, some dragged him outside again and kept beating him, struck his head with a sharp weapon. Later, he was taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. What was my husband’s fault? What will happen now to my two little children? I want justice for my husband’s murder."
Goalanda Ghat police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Rakibul Islam said, "So far, the family of the deceased Russell has not filed any complaint. However, we have asked them to come today, Monday afternoon. After receiving a complaint from the family, necessary legal action will be taken. Meanwhile, we are continuing our investigation in our own way."