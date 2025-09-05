One dead in attack on Nural Pagla’s shrine in Rajbari
In an attack and vandalism at the Darbar Sharif of Nurul Haque, also known as Nural Pagla, in Goalanda of Rajbari, a man named Russel Molla, 28 was killed.
He succumbed to his injuries after being rescued from the clash and taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
The information was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Sharif Islam, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, and Atiar Rahman, Ward Master of Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
Over 50 people were injured in the incident.
A group of men launched repeated attacks on the shrine from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm today, Friday, after Juma prayers. Accusing followers of carrying out an un-Islamic burial, they exhumed Nural Pagla’s body from the grave and set it on fire.
The attack, originating from a pre-announced protest rally of the Upazila Iman-Aqidah Rakkha Committee, left at least 50 people injured, including police personnel. Two police vehicles and the car of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) were also vandalised.
The deceased, Russel Molla, is from Purba Tenapacha Jhutu Mistri Para in Debgram Union of Goaland Upazila.
Local sources said he served as an attendant (khadem) at Nural Pagla’s Darbar.
According to locals, Nurul Haque had established the Darbar Sharif at his residence in Ward No. 5 of Goaland pourashava many years ago. He died of old age on 23 August.
That same night, devotees buried his body a few feet above ground level inside the compound, following a special method. The matter sparked resentment among local clerics, who demanded the grave be levelled along with several other conditions.
Following this, the Iman-Aqidah Rakkha Committee and family members of Nural Pagla held several meetings with the Deputy Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police and other senior administrative officials.
As the grave was not lowered, the committee held two press conferences warning of agitation. They issued an ultimatum to fulfil their demands, including levelling the grave, by Thursday. Otherwise, they declared, a protest rally and ‘March for Goaland’ programme would be held on Friday after Jumu’ah prayers.
In response, Nural Pagla’s son, Mehedi Nur Jilani, told Prothom Alo on 2 September that his father had instructed that the burial be conducted slightly elevated in accordance with Islamic teachings. “It may be three to four feet high,” he said, adding that false propaganda was being spread against them.
However, discussions with devotees and attendants regarding lowering the grave were ongoing, he said.
According to witnesses, in line with the earlier announcement, the Iman-Aqidah Rakkha Committee held the protest rally in the Ansar Club grounds after Friday prayers. From 2:00 pm onwards, hundreds of people gathered there with processions.
Around 2:30 pm, a group carrying hammers, shovels and sticks joined. The organisers asked them to deposit the weapons at the stage, but tension arose when law enforcers attempted to restrain them. While speeches were underway, some attacked the police, vandalising two police vehicles and the UNO’s car. Six policemen were injured.
Witnesses said that around 3:00 pm, the committee’s convener, Maulana Jalal Uddin Pramanik, and its member secretary, BNP leader Ayub Ali Khan, urged everyone to stay at the rally. However, an agitated group broke away and marched towards Nural Pagla’s Darbar. Devotees inside attempted to resist.
They further said that brickbats were hurled, sparking clashes that injured at least 50 people on both sides. Some attackers scaled the boundary walls, set fire inside the Darbar and looted belongings. By around 5:00 pm, they exhumed Nural Pagla’s body from the grave and burned it on the Dhaka–Khulna highway at Padma Mor (intersection), Goalanda.
Sharif Islam, RMO of Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, said a man named Russel Molla, 30, had been referred to Faridpur in critical condition. Later he received news that Russel had died while under treatment.
Atiar Rahman, Ward Master of Faridpur Medical College Hospital, confirmed that a man named Russel Molla died after being brought there.
In the evening, Superintendent of Police Md Kamrul Islam told Prothom Alo from the scene, “The situation is under our control. Police, RAB and the army are present here. We do not yet have the exact figure of casualties.”
UNO Md Nahidur Rahman said the Darbar was under the control of the administration and law enforcement agencies. They were alert to the situation. Though he had heard that one person had died, he could not confirm it with certainty.