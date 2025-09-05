One dead in attack on Nural Pagla’s shrine in Rajbari

In an attack and vandalism at the Darbar Sharif of Nurul Haque, also known as Nural Pagla, in Goalanda of Rajbari, a man named Russel Molla, 28 was killed.

He succumbed to his injuries after being rescued from the clash and taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

The information was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Sharif Islam, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, and Atiar Rahman, Ward Master of Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Over 50 people were injured in the incident.

A group of men launched repeated attacks on the shrine from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm today, Friday, after Juma prayers. Accusing followers of carrying out an un-Islamic burial, they exhumed Nural Pagla’s body from the grave and set it on fire.