Tension prevails at Nural Pagla's shrine, no complaint filed by family

Tension prevails around the 'darbar' (shrine) of the Nurul Haque, alias Nural Pagla, in Rajbari. Additional police have been deployed. Debris lies scattered inside the shrine compound, with smoke occasionally rising from the fire. Crowds of curious onlookers are gathering around the place.

After Jummah prayers yesterday, Friday, repeated attacks were carried out from 3 pm to 6 pm on Nural Pagla’s shrine. The attackers, alleging that his burial had been conducted in a manner contrary to Sharia, dug Nural Pagla’s body out from his grave and set it on fire.