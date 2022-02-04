Evicted from the Sikder farmhouse

Sumitra Rani Dey, the weak and ailing 65-year-old, was evicted from her homestead. Along with the three orphaned daughters of her brother, she has been living in an abandoned kitchen for four years.

Sumitra’s family alleged that the Sikder family evicted them to set up a farmhouse or retreat in their place. The farmhouse, owned by businessman late Zainul Haque Sikder’s sons Ron Haque Sikder and Rick Haque Sikder, is located in Dingamanik village of Naria upazila in Shariatpur.

Locals said Zainul Haque Sikder is from Madhupur village of Bhedarganj upazila under Shariatpur. He established ZH Sikder Science and Technology University and Monowara Sikder Medical College in the locality. The Sikder family started to build the sprawling retreat within half a kilometer at Dingamanik area of Naria and Kartikpur village of Bhedarganj on 30-acre land from 2009.