Houses of ex-mayor Sadiq, AL leader Amu demolished with bulldozer

In Barishal, people started demolishing the houses of former mayor and city Awami League leader Sadiq Abdullah and senior Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu with bulldozers since Wednesday night.

The leaders of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) gathered in front of Sadiq Abdullah’s residence on Kalibari Road around 1:00 am last night. While the agitated students had already brought a bulldozer, they were unable to use it due to obstruction from the Army personnel.