Houses of ex-mayor Sadiq, AL leader Amu demolished with bulldozer
In Barishal, people started demolishing the houses of former mayor and city Awami League leader Sadiq Abdullah and senior Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu with bulldozers since Wednesday night.
The leaders of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) gathered in front of Sadiq Abdullah’s residence on Kalibari Road around 1:00 am last night. While the agitated students had already brought a bulldozer, they were unable to use it due to obstruction from the Army personnel.
Half an hour later, they started demolishing Sadiq Abdullah’s house with the bulldozer. Around 1:30 am, at one point of vandalism surrounding the residence, a portion on the ground floor of the house was razed to the ground.
Later, the second floor of the building was set on fire. Till writing this report around 11:00 am this morning, the house was still being demolished with the bulldozer.
Convener of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Barisal town, Shahidul Islam, who was present at the scene, told journalists that the agitated mob was demolishing the remnants of the enablers of fascism.
Sadiq Abdullah’s father, former parliament member and Barishal City Awami League president Abul Hasnat Abdullah is a paternal cousin of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Meanwhile, people started demolishing Amir Hossain Amu’s residence on Bogura Road in Barishal city with a bulldozer around 2:00 am last night.
The leaders and activists of ADSM along with other students demolished the ground floor of the three-story building till Thursday morning.