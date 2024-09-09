Bangladeshi teen killed, 2 injured in BSF firing along Thakurgaon border

On 1 September, 13-year-old Shwarna Das, of Juri upazila of Moulvibazar district, was shot dead by the BSF troops.

Around 45 hours after the incident, the BSF returned the body to Bangladesh after a flag meeting with the BGB.

On Thursday, Bangladesh strongly protested and condemned such ruthless acts and expressed deep concern over the incident.

The Government of Bangladesh reminded that such incidents of border killing are undesirable and unwarranted and such actions are in violation of the provisions of the Joint Indo-Bangladesh Guidelines for Border Authorities, 1975.

Moreover, the country called upon India to stop repetition of such heinous acts and conduct enquiries into all border killings, identify the responsible persons and bring them to justice.