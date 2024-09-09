Bangladeshi teen killed, 2 injured in BSF firing along Thakurgaon border
Within a span of eight days, Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel gunned down another Bangladeshi teen and injured two others including the teen’s father along the Baliadangi border in Thakurgaon early Monday, said police.
The deceased was identified as Joyanta Kumar Singha, 15, while the injured were Joyanta’s father Mahadev Kumar Singha, and Bangdu Mohammad, of Fakir Bhita village in the upazila.
Baliadangi Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge Firoz Kabir said one person died and two others sustained bullet injuries in the BSF firing while they were trying to cross the border.
The injured are undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, he said, adding that the BSF troops took away the body.
Lt Col Tanjir Ahmed, commandant of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-50 Battalion in Thakurgaon, said they are in touch with the BSF to bring back the body.
On 1 September, 13-year-old Shwarna Das, of Juri upazila of Moulvibazar district, was shot dead by the BSF troops.
Around 45 hours after the incident, the BSF returned the body to Bangladesh after a flag meeting with the BGB.
On Thursday, Bangladesh strongly protested and condemned such ruthless acts and expressed deep concern over the incident.
The Government of Bangladesh reminded that such incidents of border killing are undesirable and unwarranted and such actions are in violation of the provisions of the Joint Indo-Bangladesh Guidelines for Border Authorities, 1975.
Moreover, the country called upon India to stop repetition of such heinous acts and conduct enquiries into all border killings, identify the responsible persons and bring them to justice.