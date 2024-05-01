AL leader accused of killing Jubo League leader shot dead

He was the prime accused of the case over the murder of Jubo League’s Gopalpur municipality unit joint general secretary Zaharul Islam, who was killed by miscreants in front of gate 1 of the North Bengal Sugar Mill.

Police sources said Manzur Rahman was in front of a shop in the rail station area around 11:30pm on Tuesday. At that time, a group of five-six people shot him in the head and abdomen and escaped, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to the Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.