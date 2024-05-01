Natore
AL leader accused of killing Jubo League leader shot dead
Miscreants shot dead a local leader of Awami League in Azimnagar rail station area of Gopalpur municipality in Lalpur upazila of Natore around 11:30pm on Tuesday.
Slain Manzur Rahman, from the upazila’s Bahadipur village, was vice president of Awami League’s Gopalpur municipality unit and former acting president of the North Bengal Sugar Mill Workers Employees Union.
He was the prime accused of the case over the murder of Jubo League’s Gopalpur municipality unit joint general secretary Zaharul Islam, who was killed by miscreants in front of gate 1 of the North Bengal Sugar Mill.
Police sources said Manzur Rahman was in front of a shop in the rail station area around 11:30pm on Tuesday. At that time, a group of five-six people shot him in the head and abdomen and escaped, leaving him dead on the spot.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to the Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Lalpur police station officer-in-charge Nasim Ahemed told Prothom Alo, “The incident might happen over previous enmity. Police learned that a group of masked miscreants carried out the killing and police are trying to arrest the attackers.”
Senior police officials visited the scene and additional forces gave been deployed to keep the situation under control, the OC added.