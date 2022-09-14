Won't tolerate if bullets fired to border: Parliament whip Swapon

He came up with this warning while addressing the Sarail upazila Awami League (AL) council as the chief guest at Annada Govt. High School grounds.
Myanmar military and Arakan Army have been fighting fiercely for a month in Walidong hill inside Myanmar territory opposite to the Bangladesh border at Ghumdhum area in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari.
Since the beginning of the battle, heavy firing has been rocking the border area inside Bangladesh, hampering the normal lives of the people.
In his speech, Abu Sayeed Swapon said to local AL leaders and activists that "There is no scope to include those in the AL [committee] whose names were incorporated in the charge sheet including Iqbal Azad, a senior vice-president of Sarail upazila AL, in the murder case. However, there is no way to exclude those from the AL who were implicated in the case falsely due to intra-party feud."
The council was inaugurated by Brahmanbaria district AL president and lawmaker RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury with upazila AL convener Nazmul Hossain in the chair.
Later, a partial AL committee for Sarail was announced.