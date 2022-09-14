Won't tolerate if bullets fired to border: Parliament whip Swapon

The whip of parliament Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon on Wednesday warned Myanmar saying Bangladesh won't tolerate if the bullets are fired to the border in tackling their internal problems.

"We want peace. We want friendly relationship. We have told our friendly neighbour Myanmar that we don't want to lock into conflict. Solve your own problems by yourselves. We won't tolerate if any bullet is fired to the border in tackling their internal problems," he added.