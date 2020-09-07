Feni zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed dies

Feni zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed Chowdhury passed away early Monday at the age of 81, reports UNB.
Aziz Ahmmed, suffering from old age complications, breathed his last around 2:20am at Feni Diabetes Hospital, according to family sources.
He is survived by two sons and two daughters.
At first, Aziz Ahmed Chowdhury was the zila parishad administrator. He later won the post of chairman in the December 2016 elections.
After obtaining BA from Mymensingh Ananda Mohan College, he started his career as a teacher. After a while he became active in politics and social service.
Aziz Ahmad Chowdhury was born on 2 March 1939. His ancestral home is Hasanpur Chowdhury Bari in Dakkhin Anandapur village of Anandapur union of Fulgazi upazila.
After obtaining BA from Mymensingh Ananda Mohan College, he started his career as a teacher. After a while he became active in politics and social service.
In 1964, he became the president of Anandapur union Awami League.
He was the chairman of Anandapur union parishad from 1973 to 1998.
During his tenure, he won the gold medal as the best chairman in 1994.