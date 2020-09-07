Feni zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed dies

Feni zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed Chowdhury passed away early Monday at the age of 81, reports UNB.

Aziz Ahmmed, suffering from old age complications, breathed his last around 2:20am at Feni Diabetes Hospital, according to family sources.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

At first, Aziz Ahmed Chowdhury was the zila parishad administrator. He later won the post of chairman in the December 2016 elections.