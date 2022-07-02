Feni’s Fulgazi under curfew after AL-BNP clash

The local administration has imposed the Section 144 in Fulgazi upazila of Feni after Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called a relief distribution programme at the same time in a village of the upazila.

Fulgazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ashrafun Nahar issued a circular, saying that the decision has been taken to maintain law and order in the upazila and it will remain in place until further notice.