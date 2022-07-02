Feni’s Fulgazi under curfew after AL-BNP clash

The circular also said Awami League and BNP declared to distribute relief materials among the flood-hit people at Daulatpur village on Saturday. Earlier, the two parties engaged in a clash over relief distribution on Friday evening.
Police, in this backdrop, feared that the new programme called at the same place would deteriorate the law and order situation further and this is why Section 144 had been imposed with effect from Saturday morning, added the circular.
The order was initially issued only for Daulatpur village, later it was extended to the entire upazila.
The ruling party activists allegedly carried out an attack on the BNP men during a preparation meeting of Fulgazi upazila BNP. It led to a clash, chases and counter chases there, which left around 20 BNP men injured.
It was a pre-scheduled relief distribution programme by BNP where its central leaders, including standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, vice chairman Abdul Awal Mintu, were supposed to attend.