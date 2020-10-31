Five alleged militants detained in Rajshahi, Noakhali

Two separate teams of police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained five people suspecting them as members of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam also known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Rajshahi and Noakhali districts, report news agencies UNB and state-run BSS.

In Rajshahi, RAB detained three suspected members of the group from Belpukur area early Friday.

The three were identified as Abu Daud, 38, Mansur Rahman, 38, and Saidur Rahman, 35.

Quoting RAB-5 sources, UNB reports that the three were arrested during a drive around 2:00am.