Five alleged militants detained in Rajshahi, Noakhali

Two separate teams of police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained five people suspecting them as members of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam also known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Rajshahi and Noakhali districts, report news agencies UNB and state-run BSS.
In Rajshahi, RAB detained three suspected members of the group from Belpukur area early Friday.
The three were identified as Abu Daud, 38, Mansur Rahman, 38, and Saidur Rahman, 35.
Quoting RAB-5 sources, UNB reports that the three were arrested during a drive around 2:00am.
Besides, the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police detained two members of the banned militant outfit from an area that falls within the jurisdiction of Sudharam model police station in Noakhali.
The detainess were Md Saiful Islam, 18, and Monirul Ahsan Monir, 28.
The ATU team conducted a raid in the area around 11:05pm on Wednesday and arrested one from a restaurant, reports BSS.
Later, the ATU team detained another person.
Legal actions were taken against them.