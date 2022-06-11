Flash flood submerges 15 villages in Sherpur

Many roads have been inundated by the flood water as three embankments at Moharoshi, Khoilkura, Ramerkura have collapsed, snapping road communications in the area.
Several hundred people have been marooned in the upazila while a number of fish enclosures were washed away that caused huge losses to farmers.
Shubho Basak, executive engineer of Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED), said a number of roads in Dhanshail, Panbar and Sutipara were damaged and potholes developed on Ahmednagar –Mohonganj road.
Besides, roads stretching from north bank of the Moharoshi River to Nalkura and Dakabor to Shalchura were inundated by flood water, halting road communications.
Jhenaigati Upazila Nirbahi Officer Faruk Al Masud said 10 metric tonnes of rice have been allocated from the administration for the flood victims and the chairmen of the local union parishads were asked to assess the damages.