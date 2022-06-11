Flash flood submerges 15 villages in Sherpur

Fifteen more villages in Jhenaigati upazila of Sherpur district have been inundated afresh due to onrush of water from hills, causing immense sufferings to the residents, reports UNB.

A 14-month-old girl named Dia Moni, daughter of Rafiqul islam of Sari Kalinagar village in the upazila, drowned in the flood water while playing at the court yard, said Manirul Alam Bhuiya, officer-in-charge of Jhenaigati Police Station.