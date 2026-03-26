IMF seeks to know govt's stance on banking sector reforms in writing
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked in writing whether the government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will reform the banking sector.
Additionally, the multinational organisation has inquired what aspects will be included if reforms are made. Overall, they seek to understand the BNP government's position on the reforms.
On Wednesday, during a meeting with Bangladesh Bank Governor Mostaqur Rahman, the visiting IMF delegation inquired about the BNP government's stance on banking sector reform.
Following their comments, Governor Mostaqur Rahman instructed Deputy Governor Kabir Ahmed to provide a written response on the matter.
Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, Assistant Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, told Prothom Alo, "The IMF's resident representative has asked for the current government's position on reforms. We will inform them in writing."
It is known that the IMF's resident representative in Bangladesh, Maxym Kryshko, held a meeting with the governor and relevant officials at Bangladesh Bank today.
During this time, he inquired whether the reform programmes undertaken during the interim government would continue and what the current government’s plan is regarding banking sector reform.
In response, Bangladesh Bank stated that the reforms will continue. The IMF officials then requested Bangladesh Bank to provide this in writing.
Additionally, the meeting discussed advancing the ongoing IMF loan programme in Bangladesh.
A source indicated that the IMF raised concerns regarding how Bangladesh Bank is increasing its reserves by buying dollars from the market, questioning whether it aligns with international standards. Therefore, it has been advised to consult with them before making further purchases.
On 30 January 2023, Bangladesh's $4.70 billion loan programme with the IMF initiated. The interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus increased this programme by another $800 million to $5.50 billion in June 2025.
The main condition of the programme is financial sector reform, which includes banking sector reform. Until now, Bangladesh has received $3.64 billion in loan assistance from the IMF in five installments and will receive an additional $1.86 billion from Bangladesh Bank in two more installments.
Although the sixth installment was due last December, it was not released at that time. The IMF had stated that it would make a decision after assessing the extent of reform implemented by the elected government.