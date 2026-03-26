IMF seeks to know govt's stance on banking sector reforms in writing

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked in writing whether the government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will reform the banking sector.

Additionally, the multinational organisation has inquired what aspects will be included if reforms are made. Overall, they seek to understand the BNP government's position on the reforms.

On Wednesday, during a meeting with Bangladesh Bank Governor Mostaqur Rahman, the visiting IMF delegation inquired about the BNP government's stance on banking sector reform.