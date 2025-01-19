Tk 80 billion spent, yet no respite from water logging

As per the report, the projects require Tk 6.62 billion for infrastructure development and land acquisition. But the amount is not defrayed.

Among the four projects, the project worth Tk 86.26 billion titled ‘Re-excavation, expansion, renovation and development of canals to reduce waterlogging in Chattogram city’, has the highest number of 16 problems. Apart from not receiving the necessary funds, the notable problems of this project are the filling of canals and drains due to hill cutting and deforestation. Despite cleaning the canals and drains, they are filled with garbage due to lack of awareness among the people. There are complications in removing illegal structures built on the banks of the canals and in the canal area, and there are obstacles in construction work due to the lack of roads next to the canals.

The 34th Engineer Construction Brigade (ECB) of the army is working on the implementation of the project taken by the CDA. The project work has already progressed by 75 per cent. Tk 45.16 billion has been spent. The project will end in June next year.

The new canal excavation project from Baraipara to the Karnaphuli river, which was approved 11 years ago and was being implemented at a cost of Tk 13.62 billion, ended in June last year. The project term has not been extended later. The city corporation has cited three obstacles, including the non-extension of the term. The other two are the complexity of the land acquisition case and the complexity of administrative approval for obtaining two and a half acres of land for canal maintenance.

Among the main four obstacles in the road construction project from Kalurghat bridge to Chaktai canal along the banks of the Karnaphuli river, the main is no release of the required funds. The others are complexities relating to compensation related to land acquisition and non-availability of funds to procure lands. The project worth Tk 27.79 billion is supposed to end in June. The progress of the project is 78 per cent.

The Water Development Board's project titled 'Flood Control, waterlogging /waterlogging mitigation, drainage and development of Chattogram city' is also facing a major problem due to the non-availability of the required allocation. The other two problems are related to land acquisition and the non-availability of Tk 3.2 billion in funds. Although the period of this project costing Tk 16.2 billion ended in June last year, the time has not been extended yet.