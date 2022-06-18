Flood worsening in Sylhet, Navy joins rescue mission

District administration sources said a team of 35 divers of the Navy has joined the rescue work and 60 more are on the way to Sylhet. Two cruisers of Coast Guard will reach Sylhet in the afternoon. One will conduct rescue operations in Sylhet and one in Sunamganj—the two worst-hit districts.

Two helicopters of the Bangladesh Airforce will also join the rescue.

The administration has said a team of Navy is working in Sylhet Sadar upazila’s Jalalabad union and another team is working in Companiganj upazila.