Floods wash away Eid joys

Habibur Rahman, a sexagenarian farmer of Dakshin Kanthalbari village in Sylhet’s Companiganj upazila, had cultivated paddy in four acres of land this year.

But all of his croplands were washed away in the flash floods and torrential rain that took place in phases since 15 June. The disaster even did not spare his homestead.

Habibur lost all of his belongings in the floods that ravaged the entire Sylhet division and some other districts.