No Eid for journalist Golam Rabbani’s family

Eight-year-old Rishad was supposed to roam around on Eid day. Two weeks ago, his family was annoyed with his wandering about, but there was no smile on this kid’s face on Eid. He doesn’t care not having new clothes for Eid. All that he wants is to see his father once again. Pointing to his father’s picture on the mobile phone and in a photo frame, little Rishad asked, “Will my dad never come back?”

Such was the Eid for the entire family of journalist Golam Rabbani, who was killed by a gang of criminals in Bakshiganj upazila of Jamalpur. There was no Eid celebration for the family. The entire house seemed deserted. Relatives were heard crying. This was the scenario of Golam Rabbani’s house in Golemerchar village in Bakshiganj on Thursday.