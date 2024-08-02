Teachers get another RU student released

The teachers get another Rajshahi University (RU) student released from prison. He was released from the Motihar police station in the city around 9:30 pm.

The student was identified as Ashikur Rahman, a third-year student at the Arabic department.

Speaking to the police and the teachers, it has been learnt that the students against discrimination, a platform that waged the quota reform movement, was observing their programme – ‘remembering our heroes’ on the campus yesterday morning.

Ashikur tried to enter the campus through the main gate to join the programme, but police detained him from there even before joining the programme and took him to the police station.