Teachers get another RU student released
The teachers get another Rajshahi University (RU) student released from prison. He was released from the Motihar police station in the city around 9:30 pm.
The student was identified as Ashikur Rahman, a third-year student at the Arabic department.
Speaking to the police and the teachers, it has been learnt that the students against discrimination, a platform that waged the quota reform movement, was observing their programme – ‘remembering our heroes’ on the campus yesterday morning.
Ashikur tried to enter the campus through the main gate to join the programme, but police detained him from there even before joining the programme and took him to the police station.
Upon receiving the news, two assistant proctors of RU went to the Motihar police station in the evening. Later, Arabic department professor Iftikharul Alam Masud and economics department professor Farid Uddin Khan went to the police station. After that, the police released Ashikur. University proctor Asabul Haque was present there at the moment
Proctor Asabul Haque said two assistant proctors were sent to the police station following the detention of that student. Later, he and two other teachers of the university went there. After that, the police released the detainee. However, the police kept his mobile phone. They said they would return it later.
Motihar police station officer-in-charge Sheikh Mohammad Parvez told Prothom Alo on Thursday night that they released the student after verification.
Meanwhile, police arrested some seven RU on Wednesday afternoon. The teachers stayed at the police station all night to get them released. Later, police released four of them. But the remaining three were sent to jail in a case filed under the Explosives Act.